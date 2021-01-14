Making It Work: Healthcare platform helps students connect with community supports

Social prescribing software developed in Derry is to be used to support student wellbeing at two universities in Wales in the first contract of its kind in Europe.

Under the deal, some 29,000 students across six campuses at Wrexham Glyndwr University and the University of South Wales will have access to a digital platform developed by Elemental, a Derry-based company.

Social prescribing is a healthcare practice that connects people to non-medical sources of support in their...