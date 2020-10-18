Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Health start-up supplements sales with online subscriptions

Vitropics has more than 500 stockists in Ireland, but it hopes a new online subscription service launched during lockdown will help it to scale overseas

18th October, 2020
Donna Ledwidge, Co-Founder of Vitropics Picture: Fergal Philips

An online subscription service launched during lockdown is yielding positive results for Vitropics, the health supplement start-up established last year by friends Donna Ledwidge and Renee O’Shaughnessy.

Ledwidge describes Triumph, Vitropic’s first product, as a cyclical supplement designed to provide women with vitamin and mineral blends tailored to the different phases of their monthly menstrual cycle.

Vitropics launched Triumph in March 2019 and has since picked up more than 500 stockists...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: At the cutting edge of fabrication

Killarney Precision Engineering has invested in new building methods and integrated technologies to ensure its industrial access systems are up to speed

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Making It Work: Galway start-up is thinking beyond the car for electric engines

Xerotech has recognised that other machines such as diggers, tractors and mining equipment will also need to move away from fossil fuels

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Soap maker doubles its staff as it cleans up on sanitiser

A Meath-based firm has doubled staff numbers to deal with surge in sales during pandemic

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago