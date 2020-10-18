Making It Work: Health start-up supplements sales with online subscriptions

An online subscription service launched during lockdown is yielding positive results for Vitropics, the health supplement start-up established last year by friends Donna Ledwidge and Renee O’Shaughnessy.

Ledwidge describes Triumph, Vitropic’s first product, as a cyclical supplement designed to provide women with vitamin and mineral blends tailored to the different phases of their monthly menstrual cycle.

Vitropics launched Triumph in March 2019 and has since picked up more than 500 stockists...