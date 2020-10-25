Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making it work: Happythreads expanding as demand for scrubs surges

Happythreads has experienced increased demand for its products since the pandemic started and is now set to expand into new markets

25th October, 2020
Abigail Moore, pediatric dentist, and her husband Daniel Plewman: the couple founded of Happythreads when Moore was struggling to find comfortable modern uniforms for her job. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Happythreads is on the expansion trail with plans to hire new staff to help meet rising demand for its medical wear in Ireland, Britain and France.

In business for 11 years, the Dublin company sells scrubs, lab coats and footwear by Koi, Cherokee and other medical wear brands.

From its warehouse in Ballymount and a second location in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, servicing the British market, Happythreads sells through distributors and directly to healthcare facilities and medical...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brothers’ homework app was inspired by fitness trackers

John and Carl Lynch’s app was used by 20,000 students during the first lockdown and has been fine-tuned and updated with input from students themselves

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Making it work: Miura shifts focus to regtech compliance project mark II

The pandemic delayed Miura Regtech’s expansion into Britain, but the firm has used the time to concentrate on product development and refocus on the Irish funds industry

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Making it work: Clinical trial ‘match-maker’ sets €3m funding target

Digital start-up Akkure will act as a global platform connecting people with medical conditions with clinical trials all over the world

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago