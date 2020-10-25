Making it work: Happythreads expanding as demand for scrubs surges

Happythreads is on the expansion trail with plans to hire new staff to help meet rising demand for its medical wear in Ireland, Britain and France.
In business for 11 years, the Dublin company sells scrubs, lab coats and footwear by Koi, Cherokee and other medical wear brands.
From its warehouse in Ballymount and a second location in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, servicing the British market, Happythreads sells through distributors and directly to healthcare facilities and medical...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team