Making it work: Happythreads expanding as demand for scrubs surges

Happythreads is on the expansion trail with plans to hire new staff to help meet rising demand for its medical wear in Ireland, Britain and France.

In business for 11 years, the Dublin company sells scrubs, lab coats and footwear by Koi, Cherokee and other medical wear brands.

From its warehouse in Ballymount and a second location in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, servicing the British market, Happythreads sells through distributors and directly to healthcare facilities and medical...