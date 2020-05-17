Making It Work: Graphics company reinvents itself to sell face masks

A Wicklow company has launched a new reusable face mask which, it says, could help protect hairstylists and staff in other sectors where they work closely with customers.

Absolute Graphics has reinvented itself in response to the Covid-19 crisis. It incorporated QSafe in April to sell a signage system that helps pharmacies, retailers and other frontline providers to maintain social distancing on their premises.

Now the marketing print and design company is selling a respirator...