Making It Work: Grape expectations for online store

Michelle Lawlor is intent on bringing the world of wine to a wider audience with a range of simple online tutorials and interactive tasting sessions for beginners.

A sommelier, Lawlor runs The Nude Wine Co, selling vegan and organic wines sourced from small producers in countries including France, Italy, New Zealand and Spain online at thenudewineco.ie.

There are more than 50 wines on the site, costing from €13 for a bottle of the Portuguese...