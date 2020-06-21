Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Grape expectations for online store

The Nude Wine Co has quadrupled its business selling vegan and organic wines since the pandemic began

21st June, 2020
Michelle Lawlor, founder of The Nude Wine Co says the pandemic has changed people’s buying habits. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Michelle Lawlor is intent on bringing the world of wine to a wider audience with a range of simple online tutorials and interactive tasting sessions for beginners.

A sommelier, Lawlor runs The Nude Wine Co, selling vegan and organic wines sourced from small producers in countries including France, Italy, New Zealand and Spain online at thenudewineco.ie.

There are more than 50 wines on the site, costing from €13 for a bottle of the Portuguese...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Ziggytec aims to save energy in more ways than one

Start-up uses IoT technology to provide commercial property owners with live data on energy usage as it streamlines meter readings

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making It Work: Family values run deep in new cosmetics venture

Taking her lead from her mother’s career in the beauty business, Pamela Laird is enjoying similar success with Moxi Loves

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making It Work: Evercam opens €3m funding round ahead of overseas expansion plans

Supplier of time-lapse and project-management cameras to the construction industry looks to US and Australian markets

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago