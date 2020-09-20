Making It Work: Goldsmith’s customised rings drive online engagement

Well before the lockdown closed shops and drove consumers online, goldsmith Tuula Harrington had made her mind up about bricks-and-mortar retail.

The Cork-based goldsmith has launched a new platform which allows people to design and price their own customised engagement rings online. My Unique Ring by Tuula went live this month following close to 18 months in development.

“We started working on this last year. We could see that retail was changing and that we really...