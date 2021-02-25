Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: GoCreate targets good results with remote exams platform

The Dublin firm plans to raise €2.5 million to roll out new AI exam tech which it will sell to colleges and universities

Elaine O'Regan
25th February, 2021
Making It Work: GoCreate targets good results with remote exams platform
Susan Hickey, co-founder at GoCreate: ‘We have a unique neural network and trained models that can analyse students’ activities during exams and detect attempts to cheat, suspicious behaviours, even the presence of items that aren’t permitted.‘

A Dublin company offering online media courses plans to raise €2.5 million this year to roll out a new artificial intelligence (AI) invigilation platform for remote exams.

GoCreate has developed the ‘Claire’ platform in conjunction with the University of West London, an existing partner with whom it runs accredited media courses online.

The move has opened up new opportunities for GoCreate, which now plans to raise funding to market the AI platform to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Peat ingredients can ‘improve cell turnover and skin elasticity and tighten pores,’ according to Milana Wood, the founder of Bog Skincare

Organic skincare company has its origins in Ireland’s bog bodies

SMEs Rachel Lavin 2 days ago
The SME and Entrepreneurship Growth Plan aims all SMEs, from small craft breweries to beauty salons, have the support they need to trade through not just through the pandemic but in the longer term

Mark Barry: We need to ensure Ireland’s small businesses can now go global

SMEs Mark Barry 4 days ago
The EIIS grants income tax relief on the value of the investment being made. For every €100 invested by an individual taxpayer, the state will refund €40

Brian Keegan: Time to give our indigenous businesses a helping hand

SMEs Brian Keegan 4 days ago
Brian Daly, Grandpal founder: tweaking service

Grandpal banks funding from $250m Uber investor

SMEs Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1