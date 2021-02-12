Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Global response to Kinzen’s call to join battle on disinformation

Kinzen, set up by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, offers a blend of human expertise and artificial intelligence to tackle fake news

JJ O'Donoghue
12th February, 2021
Aine Kerr, co-founder of Kinzen: ‘Publishers, platforms, public communicators, everyone ultimately wants to build trust with people.’ Picture: Kyran O’Brien

How do you solve a problem like disinformation? That is the question with the million or perhaps even billion-dollar answer for social media companies.

It’s also at the core of Kinzen, the media company set up by former journalists Áine Kerr and Mark Little to tackle a problem that has emerged to become one of the biggest threats to democracy.

Kerr and Little first worked together at Storyful, which they founded in...

Share this post

