Making It Work: Glasses designed to make digital lifestyle easy on the eyes

It was on honeymoon in Zambia that Irish couple Séamus Flynn and Dearbhaile Collins came up with the idea for Sapphire Eyewear.

The Cork start-up sells a range of specially coated glasses designed to protect people from digital eye strain.

Collins, who works as a consultant oncologist at Cork University Hospital, found that the difficulties she had been experiencing working long hours on her laptop eased suddenly when she went “technology-free” on her...