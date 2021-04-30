Making It Work: Giant high-tech moving statue is going global
Entrepreneur Paddy Dunning says his ten-storey-tall figures with ‘skin’ of millions of programmable LED pixels will be in 21 locations by the end of the year
The Giant, a new super-sized visitor attraction billed as the “world’s tallest moving statue,” is set to go global.
Unveiled a month ago by Irish entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, the design for the towering ten-storey figure garnered headlines here and overseas.
Dunning said he “spent a lot of time and money” developing and securing a patent for the statue’s surface technology.
