Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Giant high-tech moving statue is going global

Entrepreneur Paddy Dunning says his ten-storey-tall figures with ‘skin’ of millions of programmable LED pixels will be in 21 locations by the end of the year

Elaine O'Regan
30th April, 2021
Making It Work: Giant high-tech moving statue is going global
Paddy Dunning is in talks with 50 potential clients. Picture: Barry Cronin

The Giant, a new super-sized visitor attraction billed as the “world’s tallest moving statue,” is set to go global.

Unveiled a month ago by Irish entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, the design for the towering ten-storey figure garnered headlines here and overseas.

Dunning said he “spent a lot of time and money” developing and securing a patent for the statue’s surface technology.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Quinlan, chief executive of Yatta: ‘The easier you make it for companies to just ‘switch on’ a product like this, the better.’ Picture: Mary Browne

Making It Work: Yatta’s €1.1m funding win shows good financial planning

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 hours ago
Niall O’Toole, chief commercial officer of Hubbcat: the telecoms firm has developed a contact-tracing system for businesses. Picture: Maxwells

Wearable distancing alert aims to bring employees back to work

SMEs Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago
Orlaith Duff and Oonagh Whyte wearing Field Queen football gloves, the first product from the sports clothing firm that the football-playing duo founded Pic: Barry Cronin

All-Ireland winners launch clothing line for women players

SMEs Emmet Ryan 5 days ago
Martin Fitzgerald, Mike McGrath and Chris Kennedy of Kwayga which is in the process of raising €500,000 in pre-seed funding. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Making It Work: Start-up platform is matching food buyers with international suppliers

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1