Making It Work: Getting creative helps social enterprise Loaf to rise

The pandemic has opened up unexpected opportunities for a social enterprise in Belfast employing 60 people with learning difficulties and autism.

Up until this year, Loaf Catering earned its bread-and-butter revenues through a network of six cafés in the North, and by catering for corporate customers. With its core business hit hard by lockdown and social distancing restrictions, a creative offshoot of the main business is now taking centre stage.

Loaf Pottery and Coffee...