Making It Work: Gelato start-up puts taste into zero waste

Giselle Makinde has found a fresh use for surplus food destined for landfill with Cream of the Crop, her zero-waste gelato start-up.

In business for just six months, the Brazilian chef is already moving production to a new facility in Dublin city in response to rising demand for her artisan range of fruit sorbets and Italian gelatos, both dairy and vegan.

The 1,600-square-metre unit on Cork Street will allow the 42-year-old to produce more frozen...