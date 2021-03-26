Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Gelato start-up puts taste into zero waste

Chef Giselle Makinde uses surplus and ‘imperfect’ fresh produce to make her sustainable artisan food products

Elaine O'Regan
26th March, 2021
Making It Work: Gelato start-up puts taste into zero waste
Giselle Makinde, Cream Of The Crop founder. Picture: Kamyla Abreu

Giselle Makinde has found a fresh use for surplus food destined for landfill with Cream of the Crop, her zero-waste gelato start-up.

In business for just six months, the Brazilian chef is already moving production to a new facility in Dublin city in response to rising demand for her artisan range of fruit sorbets and Italian gelatos, both dairy and vegan.

The 1,600-square-metre unit on Cork Street will allow the 42-year-old to produce more frozen...

