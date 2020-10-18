Making It Work: Galway start-up is thinking beyond the car for electric engines

The drive towards electric vehicles is on. Under the new Climate Action Bill, published this month, the Irish government has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The legislation reflects a wider global movement to slow the effects of climate change but, according to Brian Flannery, this is not just about cars.
“When people think about the phasing out of fossil fuels, they tend to think of cars. All the buzz is about cars....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team