Making It Work: Galway company set to make global impact with Big Brother game

Finn Krewer was nine when the first series of reality show Big Brother launched in the Netherlands in 1999. Now, in the same week he is due to turn 30, Krewer will also celebrate the global launch of the interactive mobile game he has co-produced for the multi-country TV franchise.

Big Brother: The Game will go live this Thursday (October 15) following three years in development and investment of close to €1 million.

It will be brought to...