Making It Work: French traditions are good to the last drop in Gorey
After two decades working in the food sector, Arnaud Clopin has now turned his attentions to fine wines – with grapes grown on Irish soil
Arnaud Clopin has an ambitious vision to bring the wine-making traditions of his native France to the Irish market: he plans to establish a new winery with grapes grown on Irish soil in fields outside Gorey in Co Wexford.
Originally from the Champagne-Ardenne region in north-east France, Clopin moved to Ireland in 1994 and built a successful career over two decades in the Irish food sector, working in sales and export roles for meat producers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy
Digital marketing agency Circulate has helped sixth-generation publisher Gill to take a fresh approach to promoting its titles in the run-up to Christmas
Making It Work: Helping consumers to hunt down best deals on household bills
Cost comparison website Renewaldiary.com, founded by Cormac Horan and Fiachra Ó Comhraí in 2017, aims to assist individuals in crowdsourcing the best deals out there
Making It Work: Waterford cleans up as new AI business brings more jobs
Cathal McGloin’s ServisBot uses state-of-the-art technology to automate customer services for large firms
Making It Work: Getting creative helps social enterprise Loaf to rise
Loaf Catering used to earn most of its revenue via cafés – but Loaf Pottery, available to buy online, has generated vital income for the firm in 2020