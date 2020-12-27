Making It Work: French traditions are good to the last drop in Gorey

Arnaud Clopin has an ambitious vision to bring the wine-making traditions of his native France to the Irish market: he plans to establish a new winery with grapes grown on Irish soil in fields outside Gorey in Co Wexford.

Originally from the Champagne-Ardenne region in north-east France, Clopin moved to Ireland in 1994 and built a successful career over two decades in the Irish food sector, working in sales and export roles for meat producers...