Making It Work: Frankli takes performance management to remote workforces

With many people now working “digitally by default”, Noel Dykes is hoping the employee engagement platform he brought to market late last year will gain traction among employers managing staff remotely for the first time.

The Sligo-based entrepreneur describes Frankli as a feedback and performance-management system that can help growing companies to connect to and motivate workers.

A software developer by trade, Dykes began to develop the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform after returning to...