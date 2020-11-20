Making It Work: Former pilot’s new business is ready for take-off

Susan Furniss Radley left her career as a commercial pilot to develop the Wrist Pocket, a new functional accessory she has launched ten years after first coming up with the idea.

She gave up working for Stobart Air in late 2018 to set up Dust+Rock from her home in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

She said the Wrist Pocket, the start-up’s main product, could be used to store small but essential items like mobile phones, keys and...