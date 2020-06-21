Making It Work: Family values run deep in new cosmetics venture

Inspired by her mother’s success in the beauty business, Dublin woman Pamela Laird set up Moxi Loves, her cosmetics venture, four years ago at the age of 27.

Laird’s mother Yvonne opened the Beauty Parlour in Terenure in 1994, instilling in her daughter a strong work ethic and an early interest in beauty products and treatments.

“My mum has always been an absolute grafter and a hard worker. That really rubbed off on...