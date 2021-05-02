Making It Work: E-bike firm plugs into power of green revolution
Retailer GreenAer is on track to open three more outlets across Ireland and has struck deals with partners in France and Spain
GreenAer, the electric bike retailer, is on the expansion trail with plans to open three more outlets in Ireland and new overseas partnerships in both France and Spain.
The company, which already has three outlets in Dublin, Cork and Mullingar in Co Westmeath, will open its first dedicated cargo bike store in Dublin this year in response to rising demand for this type of load-carrying e-bike from families looking for renewable transport. GreenAer also has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Peachylean seeks extra €1m funding after Dragons’ Den success
Founder Sharon Keegan says her firm aims to expand its sports and leisure wear brand into the Australian and US markets
Making It Work: Yatta’s €1.1m funding win shows good financial planning
The Dublin start-up’s platform allows businesses to help customers manage their finances in an easy, accessible and engaging way
Making It Work: Giant high-tech moving statue is going global
Entrepreneur Paddy Dunning says his ten-storey-tall figures with ‘skin’ of millions of programmable LED pixels will be in 21 locations by the end of the year
Wearable distancing alert aims to bring employees back to work
Irish firm Hubbcat’s AllSafe system involves clip-on device which helps workers to social distance in the workplace