Making It Work: E-bike firm plugs into power of green revolution

GreenAer, the electric bike retailer, is on the expansion trail with plans to open three more outlets in Ireland and new overseas partnerships in both France and Spain.

The company, which already has three outlets in Dublin, Cork and Mullingar in Co Westmeath, will open its first dedicated cargo bike store in Dublin this year in response to rising demand for this type of load-carrying e-bike from families looking for renewable transport. GreenAer also has...