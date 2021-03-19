Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Dublin firm provides software for vaccine bookings in Northern Ireland

Aptvision hopes its platform will help land it further deals with the NHS

Elaine O'Regan
19th March, 2021
Making It Work: Dublin firm provides software for vaccine bookings in Northern Ireland
Paul Wierzbicki, co-founder of Aptvision: ‘We have worked incredibly hard to get this system up and running since December.’ Picture: Shane O’Neill

A new deal to provide booking software for Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland is set to help Dublin company Aptvision move ahead with plans to ramp up business in the UK’s healthcare sector.

The health tech firm was approached late last year by Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) to pitch its software for use at mass vaccination centres in the North.

Seven such facilities have since opened at locations including the...

