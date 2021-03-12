Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Drummond House tastes success with a new garlic dip

When the lockdown put a sudden stop to their sales, garlic producers Marita and Peter Collier created the Drummond House Scape & Sauce Dip. Already, they have sold 5,000 jars

Elaine O'Regan
12th March, 2021
Garlic grower Marita Collier and her husband Peter run Drummond House. Picture: Johnny Bambury

Fresh from her first Blas na hÉireann win last October, garlic grower Marita Collier is eyeing another possible entry to this year’s annual Irish food awards.

Collier and her husband Peter run Drummond House, the biggest producer of Irish garlic in the country.

They grow their garlic on an eight-acre plot on family farmland inherited by Peter outside the village of Baltray in Co Louth.

