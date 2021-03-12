Making It Work: Drummond House tastes success with a new garlic dip
When the lockdown put a sudden stop to their sales, garlic producers Marita and Peter Collier created the Drummond House Scape & Sauce Dip. Already, they have sold 5,000 jars
Fresh from her first Blas na hÉireann win last October, garlic grower Marita Collier is eyeing another possible entry to this year’s annual Irish food awards.
Collier and her husband Peter run Drummond House, the biggest producer of Irish garlic in the country.
They grow their garlic on an eight-acre plot on family farmland inherited by Peter outside the village of Baltray in Co Louth.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making It Work: A space-age app to keep off-road racers right on the track
Motoklik uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve safety and performance for off-road motorcyclists
Renatus takes majority stake in payments firm Kappture
This is Renatus’s fifth investment, and the second from its new €40 million fund which closed formally before Christmas
Healthy €300k bounce in Hairy Baby revenue during lockdown
The novelty T-shirt company benefited from the flight to online shopping at the height of the pandemic
Making It Work: Hospitality venture prepares new hires for hotel industry post-lockdown
M Recruitment, founded last June by Neil McGettigan, is ready to provide high-level hires to hotels as soon as the industry reopens