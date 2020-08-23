Sunday August 23, 2020
Making It Work: Donegal distillery launches €1.5m crowdfunding drive

Sliabh Liag Distillers plans to open a new facility at Ardara and increase capacity to 500,000 litres a year

23rd August, 2020
Moira and James Doherty, co-owners of Sliabh Liag Distiller, plan to open a new distillery in Ardara next year

A distillery in Donegal will open a €1.5 million crowdfunding campaign this week to fund expansion plans in Ireland and other markets.

Sliabh Liag Distillers will launch the four-week project on Crowdcube.com on Wednesday ahead of plans to open a new distillery next year in Ardara.

The facility, which is due to open in Autumn 2021, will increase the company’s annual production capacity to 500,000 litres, James Doherty, managing director at Sliabh Liag Distillers,...

