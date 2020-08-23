Making It Work: Donegal distillery launches €1.5m crowdfunding drive

A distillery in Donegal will open a €1.5 million crowdfunding campaign this week to fund expansion plans in Ireland and other markets.

Sliabh Liag Distillers will launch the four-week project on Crowdcube.com on Wednesday ahead of plans to open a new distillery next year in Ardara.

The facility, which is due to open in Autumn 2021, will increase the company’s annual production capacity to 500,000 litres, James Doherty, managing director at Sliabh Liag Distillers,...