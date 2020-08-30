Making It Work: Digital health firm seeks €5m for at-home injection tech

HealthBeacon is seeking fresh funding of between €3 million and €5 million to market a new version of its Smart Sharps technology.

The digital health company will create up to 30 jobs over the next 18 months at its Dublin headquarters and overseas offices in the US and Canada, Jim Joyce, its chief executive, said.

The funding will be used to market a new version of Smart Sharps, a digital system designed to help patients using injectable prescription medications to manage their treatment at home.

“We expect to get FDA approval for our new system in the US in the fourth quarter,” Joyce said.

“We’re introducing wifi and a companion app. Patients will be able to use the system, not just to track the actual consumption of their medication, but also to record their experiences and outcomes – are they doing better on the medication, for example?”

HealthBeacon has 13 pharmaceutical clients, including AbbVie and Teva, and sells in 14 markets.

“The plan now is to successfully onboard our next-generation product with existing clients, so we can go from working with them in one country to multiple countries,” Joyce said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for tools and technologies that can help doctors to treat patients remotely, he said.

HealthBeacon was appointed as a supplier to the NHS in Britain earlier this month under a purchasing scheme introduced to upscale remote monitoring across the health service in Britain.

The scheme has been introduced by the NHS as a direct response to the pandemic. Its aim is to support the treatment of Covid-19 patients at home alongside other patients requiring treatment for long-term conditions during the next phases of the pandemic.

“Covid-19 is really accelerating the transition to remote monitoring and digital healthcare,” Joyce said. “Fundamentally, tools like HealthBeacon help to get patients out of hospitals and back home more quickly.

“A lot of people in the healthcare sector had been looking at remote monitoring already, but Covid-19 has meant that they are now moving a lot quicker. We’ve seen faster dealmaking.”

Healthbeacon closed a €10.4 million Series A investment round in January 2019, bringing total funding in the company to date to about €13 million. The round followed FDA approval of the company’s Smart Sharps technology in the US.

“We’ve opened a Series A extension. We want to raise between €3 million to €5 million and we anticipate having that closed by the fourth quarter,” Joyce said.

“It will allow us to get this next-generation product launched and well-resourced and then really attack some of the bigger markets, like Germany, the UK and the US.”

The company employs 40 people at its Dublin headquarters and overseas offices in Boston and Montreal.

“We anticipate being at between 60 and 70 people by the end of 2021,” Joyce said. “We want to break into new markets, so we need to keep building the team. We’re looking for technology people: more data analytics people and project managers.”

HealthBeacon’s Series A investment round was led by Oyster Capital and Elkstone Partners. The investment syndicate also included Quorndon Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald’s Private Client Group.

The company’s other backers include BVP and Enterprise Ireland. HealthBeacon is a client of the state agency.

“Enterprise Ireland has been with us from the beginning,” Joyce said. “We have a very active relationship with our advisers. They almost feel like part of the company.”

Joyce set up HealthBeacon in 2013 with Kieran Daly, the company’s co-founder. Originally from Boston in the US, the 50-year-old had moved to Ireland in the early 2000s to work for Schering-Plough.

Joyce founded Point of Care in Dublin in 2006 and subsequently sold the healthcare services company to Uniphar Group.

“My experience with Point of Care really helped when we were getting HealthBeacon started in that I understood that we needed to get clients on board as quickly as possible,” Joyce said.

“You need to know that the interest is there, so we brought the concept to a couple of the big pharma companies before we’d developed the product.

“We used the Irish market to gain their interest and they then took us into other markets like the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Canada.”