Making It Work: Digital comms firm hopes to get stamp of approval from British market
Mail Metrics aims to move companies away from using solely print and post communications by offering digital solutions
Mail Metrics is planning expansion in Britain this year where it sees “untapped potential” for the Dublin company’s digital communications services.
“Brexit isn’t really a concern for us. We’ve been operating in the UK now for the past 18 months and, similar to Ireland, there’s demand for digital communication solutions over there,” David O’Brien, its chief executive, said.
“There’s an untapped need...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making It Work: Family knitwear firm keeps the home fires burning
Irelands Eye has always moved with the times, outsourcing production to China then bringing it back home again. Now the pandemic sees it pivoting once more to embrace e-commerce
Making It Work: Cork project management firm has global aspirations
Aspira’s founders learned some harsh lessons about the importance of market research when they started out, but that has stood to them as they grow the company internationally
Making It Work: Natural skincare firm takes root in rural Ireland
Elaine Kennedy returned from London to her family’s farm in Mayo, where her products are inspired by the scenic landscape
Making It Work: Finance start-up aims to make funding home loans fair
Initiative Ireland’s new partnership will allow credit unions to lend to Approved Housing Bodies