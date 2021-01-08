Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Digital comms firm hopes to get stamp of approval from British market

Mail Metrics aims to move companies away from using solely print and post communications by offering digital solutions

Elaine O'Regan
8th January, 2021
Nick Keegan, founder and ceo of Mail Metrics: ‘Brexit is not a concern for us’

Mail Metrics is planning expansion in Britain this year where it sees “untapped potential” for the Dublin company’s digital communications services.

“Brexit isn’t really a concern for us. We’ve been operating in the UK now for the past 18 months and, similar to Ireland, there’s demand for digital communication solutions over there,” David O’Brien, its chief executive, said.

“There’s an untapped need...

