Sunday November 15, 2020
Making It Work: Designer has bags of fun with new ‘seasonless’ collection

Nicki Hoyne shut down her popular My Shining Armour site earlier this year to focus on getting her own collection of statement leather bags off the ground

15th November, 2020
Nicki Hoyne showcases some of the Nicki Hoyne Collection designer handbags

Nicki Hoyne cut her teeth in online retail by running a popular accessories website, but she is now returning to her design roots with the launch of a new range of colourful leather cross-body bags for the global fashion market.

The Kilkenny-born entrepreneur, who ran My Shining Armour until earlier this year, describes the bags in the new Nicki Hoyne Collection as “statement pieces” that remain true to her original vision as a designer....

