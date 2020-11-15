Making It Work: Designer has bags of fun with new ‘seasonless’ collection

Nicki Hoyne cut her teeth in online retail by running a popular accessories website, but she is now returning to her design roots with the launch of a new range of colourful leather cross-body bags for the global fashion market.

The Kilkenny-born entrepreneur, who ran My Shining Armour until earlier this year, describes the bags in the new Nicki Hoyne Collection as “statement pieces” that remain true to her original vision as a designer....