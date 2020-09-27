Making It Work: Covid demand sees Irish PPE provider expand into new markets

Critical Healthcare has relocated to new €500,000 headquarters in Tullamore, Co Offaly, more than trebling its warehousing space and increasing its headcount from 22 to 32.

The company, which supplies emergency medical products, had been operating out of its original 12,000-square-foot premises in Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath, but moved to the 40,000-square-foot facility in Kilcruttin Business Park in early March, just ahead of the national lockdown.

It has since secured four new contracts to supply PPE to...