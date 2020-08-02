Making It Work: Cork firm doubles workforce to supply HSE medical gowns

Bensons Workwear will more than double its 22-strong workforce on foot of new contracts secured in March to make medical gowns for frontline HSE workers.

The Cork company, based in Midleton, delivered its first consignment of 200 gowns to a hospital in Cork city in mid-March, and is now making an average of 3,000 gowns a day for five hospitals in the south and south-west.

Beni Moussa, its chief executive, said the company would create 25 new...