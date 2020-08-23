Making It Work: Contactless water coolers to help Covid-proof workplaces

Cork-based Aquafria has just taken delivery of its first shipment of contactless water dispensers, and is banking on the changes to everyday work practices due to Covid-19 to boost business.

Sourced from a manufacturer in Italy, the Aquafria Touch Free dispensers will be marketed to the Cork company’s existing client base as well as potential new customers in the commercial, manufacturing, healthcare and education sectors.

“I have 180 of these dispensers in our...