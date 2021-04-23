Making It Work: Company that helps hotels go green has a global reach
Fifty Shades Greener has grown from a one-woman show to a team of eight with international clients in the space of a few months
Six months ago, Fifty Shades Greener, which provides environmental training for hospitality businesses, was a one-woman operation run by Raquel Noboa from her base in Liscannor, Co Clare.
New client wins in Ireland and overseas, however, mean Noboa now has a team of seven people on the ground.
Fifty Shades Greener teaches hotel owners how to reduce their carbon emissions, and cut operating costs, by lowering the amount of energy and water they use and...
