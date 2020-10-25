Making it work: Clinical trial ‘match-maker’ sets €3m funding target

Akkure, a digital start-up which aims to match patients with relevant clinical trials, plans to close a €3 million seed funding round before the end of 2020.

Oran Rigby set up the company just over a year ago and has raised €425,000 from private investors and a further €275,000 from Enterprise Ireland so far this year.

He said Akkure would eventually act as a global match-making platform connecting people with medical conditions with relevant clinical trials...