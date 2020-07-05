Making It Work: Cider firms team up for the big reopening

Two cider-makers from apple-growing families have decided to pool their resources as pubs and hotels around the country reopen for business.
Liam McDonnell, of Waterford-based Legacy Irish Cider, has merged with James O’Donoghue‘s Longways Cider in Tipperary ahead of plans to ramp up sales in Ireland and forge new links overseas.
Both brands will continue to trade under their existing names, while McDonnell manages sales and strategy and O’Donoghue oversees production....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team