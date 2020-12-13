Subscribe Today
Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery

The Parcel Concierge is the brainchild of Irish Chauffeurs owner Ciarán McBride

Elaine O'Regan
13th December, 2020
Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery
Ciaran McBride of Irish Chauffeurs and The Parcel Concierge Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ciarán McBride will be on the road for much of this month, delivering an array of corporate gifts and Christmas presents to people around the country in his BMW.

The lucky recipients will have the added bonus of The Parcel Concierge’s white-gloved delivery service, designed to raise spirits and instil festive cheer following a difficult year for many.

For company owner McBride and his cohort of 15 private-hire chauffeurs, Christmas 2020...

Share this post

