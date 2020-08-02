Making It Work: Changing direction is key for location intelligence company

The launch of Google Maps 15 years ago proved a decisive turning point for Gamma, the Dublin-based location intelligence company which has been in business since 1993.

Gamma had launched Bizmaps in 2000, intent on cornering the market for online geo-location services in Ireland.

“Nobody else was really offering maps and directions on the internet at that stage. We saw an opportunity there,” Feargal O’Neill, chief executive at Gamma, said. “Then a little American company called Google came...