Making It Work: Change Donations aims high after €800k funding boost

Change Donations, the Dublin-based tech start-up, plans to sign up 7,500 users this year after closing a seed funding round worth €800,000.

Its service allows people to make cashless donations to charities by “rounding up” their debit card transactions.

Lizzy Hayashida, its co-founder and chief executive, said the new funding from sources including Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland, the state agency, would allow the company to scale up in the Irish market and expand...