Sunday March 22, 2020
Making It Work: Change Donations aims high after €800k funding boost

The Dublin tech start-up’s service allows people to donate cashlessly by rounding up debit card transactions

22nd March, 2020
William Conaghan & Lizzy Hayashida of Change Donations, which lets people donate their “digital spare change”. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Change Donations, the Dublin-based tech start-up, plans to sign up 7,500 users this year after closing a seed funding round worth €800,000.

Its service allows people to make cashless donations to charities by “rounding up” their debit card transactions.

Lizzy Hayashida, its co-founder and chief executive, said the new funding from sources including Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland, the state agency, would allow the company to scale up in the Irish market and expand...

