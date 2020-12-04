Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making it Work: Carrolls shows gift for self-renewal with an emphasis on heritage

Once managing director Peter Hyland tackled what he calls the ‘perception problem’, the rest was easy he says

Elaine O'Regan
4th December, 2020
Making it Work: Carrolls shows gift for self-renewal with an emphasis on heritage
Peter Hyland, managing director, Carrolls Irish Gifts: the chain is focusing more on bringing in Irish customers with up-and-coming craft producers from around the country. Picture: Fergal Phillips

“The perception problem.” This, according to Peter Hyland, was the biggest challenge he faced when he took over as managing director of Carrolls Irish Gifts, the family-owned retail chain, two years ago.

The 35-year-old Tallaght native was appointed to the position in August 2018 by Colm Carroll, the company’s founder. Tasked with identifying new avenues for growth, Hyland was taking over at the helm of an already successful business with a chain of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy White, founder and ceo of Shimmer, says the firm’s technology was also used to measures responses to adverts aired during the Super Bowl. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: The Irish firm that gauged the mood in US election with wearable sensors

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 23 hours ago
Howbert &amp; Mays, the garden centre chain, was set up by husband and wife team Anthea Howbert and Tig Mays in 2002. Picture: Fergal Phillips

New garden centre sprouts up at iconic Clare Street location

SMEs Killian Woods 5 days ago
Louise Murphy, marketing director and co-founder of Cyc-Lok: ‘It has been a good year for the business.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Bike locker firm Cyc-Lock does over €1m in deals this year

SMEs Killian Woods 5 days ago
Kealan O’Rourke, the director works in both live-action fllm and animation and wrote Alien Xmas Picture: Fergal Phillips

Alien Xmas lands in Netflix top ten

SMEs Killian Woods 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1