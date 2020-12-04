Making it Work: Carrolls shows gift for self-renewal with an emphasis on heritage

“The perception problem.” This, according to Peter Hyland, was the biggest challenge he faced when he took over as managing director of Carrolls Irish Gifts, the family-owned retail chain, two years ago.

The 35-year-old Tallaght native was appointed to the position in August 2018 by Colm Carroll, the company’s founder. Tasked with identifying new avenues for growth, Hyland was taking over at the helm of an already successful business with a chain of...