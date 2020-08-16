Making It Work: Bullet hopes to quadruple customers with Revolut link-up

Bullet, the Irish-owned accountancy software company, is anticipating a fourfold jump in customers on foot of a new partnership with Revolut, the British fintech.

The agreement, finalised this month, will give start-ups, SMEs and sole traders using the Revolut app access to Bullet’s automated accounting system.

Peter Connor, Bullet’s co-founder, said the system had been designed for smaller operators who needed to manage their accounts “without having to learn about accounting”....