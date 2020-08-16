Sunday August 16, 2020
Making It Work: Bullet hopes to quadruple customers with Revolut link-up

The Irish firm has signed a deal which allows up to 20,000 Revolut users to access its accountancy software

16th August, 2020
Peter Connor, co-founder of Bullet, says the partnership with Revolut will make accounting easier for smaller operators. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bullet, the Irish-owned accountancy software company, is anticipating a fourfold jump in customers on foot of a new partnership with Revolut, the British fintech.

The agreement, finalised this month, will give start-ups, SMEs and sole traders using the Revolut app access to Bullet’s automated accounting system.

Peter Connor, Bullet’s co-founder, said the system had been designed for smaller operators who needed to manage their accounts “without having to learn about accounting”....

