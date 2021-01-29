Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Belfast gym equipment firm goes from strength to strength

Blk Box sells its products to gyms and sporting bodies around the world, and is now expanding its offering to consumers at home

Elaine O'Regan
29th January, 2021
Making It Work: Belfast gym equipment firm goes from strength to strength
Gregory Bradley, the founder of Blk Box, sells to the likes of Arsenal FC, Kerry GAA and Irish Rugby

As the founder of Blk Box, Gregory Bradley is at the helm of a growing company with annual revenues of £10 million and ambitious plans for expansion in 2021.

The 32-year-old had a very different start in business, however, cutting his teeth at college as a part-time importer of high street clothing for resale online.

“I was buying Abercrombie & Fitch clothing in bulk and selling it online to fund my social life the whole time...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Una Kearns, founder and chief executive of myPatientSpace: ‘I’ve always been fascinated by the intersection of healthcare and technology.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Platform acts as ‘digital health companion’ for patients

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 hours ago
Barry McNerney, chief executive and co-founder of Unify Ordering: ‘The market is open to disruption. We’re ready now to tap into that opportunity.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Start-up is bringing restaurant systems into 21st century

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 6 hours ago
Last year traders at the craft fair recorded €26m in sales

Showcase Ireland crafts platform to help designers shine online

SMEs Killian Woods 4 days ago
Sean Kelly, looking to raise €50k Picture: Getty

Cycling legend Kelly gives Kickstarter a spin for next project

SMEs Emmet Ryan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1