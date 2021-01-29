Making It Work: Belfast gym equipment company goes from strength to strength

As the founder of Blk Box, Gregory Bradley is at the helm of a growing company with annual revenues of £10 million and ambitious plans for expansion in 2021.

The 32-year-old had a very different start in business, however, cutting his teeth at college as a part-time importer of high street clothing for resale online.

“I was buying Abercrombie & Fitch clothing in bulk and selling it online to fund my social life the whole time...