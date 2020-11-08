Making it work: Bamboo adds the Zen factor to Kokoro eco-fashion’s growth

Sharon Farren spent a year-and-a-half searching for sustainable fabrics for Kokoro Zenwear, the eco-fashion start-up she founded in Dublin in 2018.

For Farren, whose ethical clothing has just been picked up in Europe by Wolf & Badger, the luxury online marketplace, bamboo proved the ideal source material for the fabrics in her Irish-made sports and loungewear range.

“I wanted to disrupt the fashion industry somehow, to make a tangible impact with ethical and organic clothing but,...