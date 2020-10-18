Making It Work: At the cutting edge of fabrication

When Michael O’Carroll established Killarney Precision Engineering with his wife Margaret in 1990, the fledgling fabrication business was a two-person operation.

Thirty years on, it has grown to employ 140 people at a 10,000-square-metre facility outside the Co Kerry town and a British office in Essex near London.

Killarney Precision Engineering Ltd (KPEL) is the parent company of several related ventures led by O’Carroll, including O’Carroll Engineering and Signature Stairs, both of which operate in...