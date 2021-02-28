Making It Work: Arrow targets new revenue stream with sustainable stationery

A new online store is offering businesses a one-stop shop for sustainable stationery and packaging.

The website is the brainchild of Dan Mulcahy, the 58-year-old owner of Arrow Management, a print, packaging and design firm that has been in business for almost 20 years in south Dublin.

“I’ve been working on this project now since mid-2020,” Mulcahy said. “A lot of my work is in designing brochures for companies at trade events and conferences and I...