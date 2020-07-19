Sunday July 19, 2020
Making It Work: An upbeat approach boosts morale for remote workers

360 Entertainment offers virtual drumming workshops to help with staff team-building during the pandemic

19th July, 2020
Dave McFarlane and Robbie Harris hold a virtual drumming session

With many events at a continued standstill, one Dublin company is tackling team-building online with a creative music-led “morale booster” for employers and staff around the country.

360 Entertainment launched the Beat Builder Virtual Drum Orchestra in May.

The idea was inspired by co-founder Dave McFarlane’s experience of organising a drumming workshop for his neighbours in Bray, Co Wicklow, shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown had been announced.

