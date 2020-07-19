Making It Work: An upbeat approach boosts morale for remote workers

With many events at a continued standstill, one Dublin company is tackling team-building online with a creative music-led “morale booster” for employers and staff around the country.
360 Entertainment launched the Beat Builder Virtual Drum Orchestra in May.
The idea was inspired by co-founder Dave McFarlane’s experience of organising a drumming workshop for his neighbours in Bray, Co Wicklow, shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown had been announced.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team