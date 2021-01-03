Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Agri-tech start-up hatches a plan for poultry sector

An Irish-owned firm based in the Philippines develops technology to tackle issues caused by labour shortage in poultry farming

Elaine O'Regan
3rd January, 2021
Making It Work: Agri-tech start-up hatches a plan for poultry sector
Owen Grogan, vice-president of engineering at Iamus, with Shane Kiernan, the company’s founder and chief executive

Navan native Shane Kiernan came up with the idea for Iamus, his agri-tech start-up, during a conversation with Vincent Carton, former managing director of Manor Farm, the biggest poultry processor in Ireland.

“Vincent is a bit of a mentor to me,” Kiernan, 40, who now lives in Manila in the Philippines, said.

“Through my involvement with another start-up in the poultry industry out here, I’d come across this problem with labour and I asked...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh Fanning, master franchise holder Zambrebo Ireland: ‘Irish people are really aware of what we eat. We are actually very health-conscious’

Making It Work: Zambrero bucks trend by opening new outlets

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
Some 3,042 applications were received from firms looking to access loans under the scheme to a value of €191 million. Picture: iStock

Under 5% of funds from state’s €2bn credit scheme have been drawn down

SMEs Ian Guider 1 hour ago
David de Valera and Marcus O\&#039;Sullivan, co-founders, Circulate: ‘To succeed at digital marketing you need to identify the niche topics and discussion points that will help you to find a community of like-minded people online’

Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago
Arnaud Clopin, co-founder of La Kav Wines: ‘It is a big dream, but we are already well on our way’

Making It Work: French traditions are good to the last drop in Gorey

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1