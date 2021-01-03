Making It Work: Agri-tech start-up hatches a plan for poultry sector

Navan native Shane Kiernan came up with the idea for Iamus, his agri-tech start-up, during a conversation with Vincent Carton, former managing director of Manor Farm, the biggest poultry processor in Ireland.

“Vincent is a bit of a mentor to me,” Kiernan, 40, who now lives in Manila in the Philippines, said.

“Through my involvement with another start-up in the poultry industry out here, I’d come across this problem with labour and I asked...