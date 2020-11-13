Friday November 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: A west of Ireland start-up finds an ally in east Asia

Venari Medical had built a good relationship with Japanese investor Nipro Corporation before the pandemic started, and that relationship held strong

13th November, 2020
Sean Cummins, (CTO) at Venari Medical, pictured with the company's co-founders Stephen Cox, CEO, and Nigel Phelan, CMO

A solid relationship with lead investor Nipro Corporation was key to helping Venari Medical get its recent €4.5 million funding round over the line, according to Stephen Cox, its co-founder.

The Galway start-up is developing a minimally invasive treatment of chronic venous disease (CVD).

In Nipro Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of medical devices, Cox believes the start-up has found a powerful ally in the Asian market.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Start-up secures funding for ‘supermarket-style’ surgical scanner

Nnova will create ten jobs as it brings its device, which it says can shorten operation times and reduce errors, to market

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

Belfast start-up LoyalBe’s platform allows smaller retailers to automatically award points and rewards to customers paying by card

Elaine O'Regan | 5 days ago

Irish firm to launch game-changing payroll software in US

Waterford-based Flexiwage has raised €1 million in seed funding and patented its original product ahead of roll-out

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 days ago