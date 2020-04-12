Making It Work: A pharmacist’s ongoing battle to survive

March 12 marked a seismic shift in John Keane’s day-to-day experience running a chain of four pharmacies.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement that morning that schools, colleges and childcare facilities would be closed in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 sparked a sudden influx of customers at Keane’s four Careplus pharmacies in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Enfield, Co Meath.

“I'd never seen anything like this. There was pandemonium,” Keane...