Making It Work: €1m extension for joinery business with sound plan

Burke Joinery, a second-generation family firm employing 45 people in Dublin, has secured planning permission to build a €1 million extension to its 65,000-square-foot facility in Ballyfermot.

John Burke jr, who runs the business with his brother David, said construction on the 2,700-square-foot extension would begin in 2021, creating up to seven jobs over 18 months.

The planned investment follows the recent launch of Burke Acoustics, a new division within the company specialising in acoustic doors and sound absorption systems.

“Our acoustic sales in the Irish market are already up to about €1.5 million, but we have projects lined up now overseas as well worth about €1 million in Dubai in the UAE, New South Wales in Australia and Cardiff in Wales,” said John Burke jr.

The Burkes spent four years researching and developing new manufacturing and design techniques for the acoustics division in partnership with Akustik Plus, a German company, and the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at UCD.

The launch of Burke Acoustics, which was supported by Enterprise Ireland, the state agency, has also taken the company into markets outside Ireland for the first time since it was established in 1986 by John Burke sr.

“Dad always placed a huge emphasis on quality, and he’s still very much involved in the business today,” John Burke jr said.

“He actually patented our own Class O Lacquer system and then, when the most recent recession took hold, he had this idea to start making the old traditional cream and green Irish telephone boxes, mainly for corporate clients, so people could make phone calls in the office in private.”

The move got the Burkes “thinking about acoustics” and, in 2016, John jr headed to Germany to arrange a meeting with Akustik Plus. “Thankfully, they were happy to work with us and we’ve shared our knowledge on both sides to get this off the ground,” he said.

“We can manufacture these sound-absorption doors and systems here in our own facility now. It’s a complex process, but there is definitely a demand for it, not just in Ireland, but internationally.”

Burke, who is 38 and grew up in Rathfarnham, joined his father’s business in 2006 after completing a Master’s in strategic management at DIT, now Technological University Dublin.

“David and I run the business together as co-directors. He oversees production and I look after the business side of things, but we are very much a tag team,” he said.

“We decided to diversify about three years ago. We had always been a traditional joinery company, but we wanted to futureproof the business and safeguard it over the longer term.”

The three divisions within the company are Burke Joinery, Burke Acoustics and Burke Fire Doors.

Burke Joinery continues to work on large-scale projects with clients, including John Sisk & Son, BAM Ireland, Collen Construction and PJ Hegarty & Son.

Burke Fire Doors installs and maintains internal fire doors for property owners, such as CBRE Ireland, and management companies.

“Things are going really well for us at the moment,” John Burke jr said. “We’ve recently secured more than €2 million in high-profile joinery projects, including 70 St Stephens Green and 10 to 12 Hannover Quay with John Sisk & Son, Charlemont Square with JJ Rhatigan and Project Fitzwilliam with PJ Hegarty.

“For our fire door division, we’re developing new technology, so we can issue real-time reporting and remediation plans for installations. That will give us greater scope to grow this division more quickly. Innovation is very much our focus.”