Lowering manufacturing overheads through VR

Calt Dynamics is harnessing technologies such as virtual reality and 3D printing to help manufacturers bring new products to market faster and at a lower cost than with traditional techniques.

Established in 2014 by Ross Lawless and Irene Villafane, the Co Wicklow business has spent much of the past six years developing its own 3D printer, using a technique called photopolymer printing.

The printer, which will be ready for delivery to manufacturers later this year, priced...