Sunday February 2, 2020
‘Living Velcro’ used to trap viruses

Galway start-up Aquila Bioscience is developing a chemical-free wearable material that uses complex sugars to neutralise pathogens

2nd February, 2020
Lokesh Joshi with senior scientist Martha Utratnal at the Research and Innovation Centre at NUI Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes/Xposure

A new approach to decontamination and disease prevention under development in Ireland could play a crucial role in preventing the spread of highly infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.

Aquila Bioscience, a Galway start-up, is developing a chemical-free wearable material that uses complex sugars to neutralise pathogens.

Lokesh Joshi, the company’s co-founder, said the material could be used to make cleansing wipes and protective masks.

