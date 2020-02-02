‘Living Velcro’ used to trap viruses

A new approach to decontamination and disease prevention under development in Ireland could play a crucial role in preventing the spread of highly infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.
Aquila Bioscience, a Galway start-up, is developing a chemical-free wearable material that uses complex sugars to neutralise pathogens.
Lokesh Joshi, the company’s co-founder, said the material could be used to make cleansing wipes and protective masks.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team