Lighting firm switches to hygiene screens in fight against Covid-19

The onus on employers to protect their staff when they begin to return to workplaces has prompted Dublin company Pro-Light Design & Technology to establish a new dedicated hygiene screen division.

Pro-Tect launched in March, offering businesses in retail, banking and other sectors a range of screens designed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 when more people begin to work on-site again after the lockdown ends.

Terry Byrne, Pro-Light’s founder and managing director, said...