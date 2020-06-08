Lemon & Duke owners join test case against FBD as mediation fails

FBD has acknowledged that representations it made to the owners of Lemon & Duke were relied upon by the business when deciding to take out a policy with the insurer, the Commercial Court has heard.

The Dublin pub, which is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney, issued court proceedings against FBD last month....