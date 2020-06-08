Tuesday June 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lemon & Duke owners join test case against FBD as mediation fails

The Commercial Court heard the legal action also involves representations from FBD that the pub says it relied on to take out business interruption cover

8th June, 2020
Rugby players Jamie Heaslip, Seán O'Brien, and Rob and Dave Kearney, co-owners of Lemon & Duke

FBD has acknowledged that representations it made to the owners of Lemon & Duke were relied upon by the business when deciding to take out a policy with the insurer, the Commercial Court has heard.

The Dublin pub, which is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney, issued court proceedings against FBD last month....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

More publicans come forward to complain about FBD assurance

Insurer declines to pay out and claims ‘a pandemic is simply not an insurable event’

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Glamping specialist aims to corner the lockdown market

Laois-based Pamper the Camper is selling ‘staycation’ tents online for family celebrations and special events

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago

Supply chain giant helps small firms combat spiralling freight costs

Brands are partnering with Liam Casey’s PCH for delivery services as traditional supply chains face long delays and rising prices

Killian Woods | 2 days ago